Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Harda starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Harda starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 250R dealers and showrooms in Harda for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 250R on road price breakup in Harda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 250R is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in Harda, Honda NX200 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Harda and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Harda.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 250R STD ₹ 2.06 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price