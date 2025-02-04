Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in Harda starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in Harda starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel dealers and showrooms in Harda for best offers.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price breakup in Harda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel is mainly compared to Bajaj Dominar 250 which starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Harda, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 which starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs in Harda and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Harda.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD ₹ 2.40 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price