Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel price starts at ₹ 2.17 Lakhs .
₹2.17 Lakhs*
249 cc
27.9 PS
