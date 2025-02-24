Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less