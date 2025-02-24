HT Auto
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Left View
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Brand Name View
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Disc View
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Engine View
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Front Tyre View
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Specifications

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel starting price is Rs. 2,16,500 in India. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 249 cc engine. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel mileage is 35 kmpl.
2.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Specs

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, ...Read More

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Engine Type
Singel Cylinder, Oil Cooled SOHC
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
249 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Suzuki News

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will launch at least four electric cars in India between FY2025 and FY2030.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India launch soon, three more EVs confirmed by 2030 with an aim for a 50% market share
24 Feb 2025
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the brand's first electric car in India.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara teased ahead of launch: Range and features revealed. Check details
24 Feb 2025
While Suzuki Motor Corporation had earlier planned to launch six BEVs by FY2030, it now plans to launch four BEVs by the said timeline including the e Vitara
Suzuki reaffirms India as growth hub, eyes top spot in EVs and 50% market share with focus on SUVs, MPVs
20 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 16: Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets first price hike, WagonR price surged, Kia Seltos to get hybrid tech
17 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 15: Mahindra XEV 9e & BE6 bookings begin, Maruti Brezza price hiked, Honda CBR650R deliveries start
16 Feb 2025
View all
  News

