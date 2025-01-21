What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Chitrakoot? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Chitrakoot is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Chitrakoot? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Chitrakoot amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Chitrakoot? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Chitrakoot is Rs. 4,177.