What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Bharuch? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 STD in Bharuch is Rs. 1.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Bharuch? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 STD in Bharuch amount to Rs. 6,952, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Bharuch? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Bharuch is Rs. 2,033.