HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Xoom 125: Five Key Things That Make The Scooter Stand Out

Hero Xoom 125: Five key things that make the scooter stand out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2025, 20:20 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hero Motocorp introduced the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 scooters at Auto Expo 2025. The Xoom 125 is priced at 86,400 and is powered by a 125 cc engine.
Hero Xoom 125
The new Hero Xoom 125 was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 alongside its elder sibling the Xoom 160.
Hero Xoom 125
The new Hero Xoom 125 was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 alongside its elder sibling the Xoom 160.

Hero's latest entry into the premium scooter segment with the Xoom 125 brings several innovative features that position it as a compelling option in the competitive 125cc category. Launched at the Auto Expo 2025, listed below are five notable highlights of this newly launched scooter:

1 Pricing and variants

The scooter is available in two variants - VX and ZX - and offers four distinct colour options: Metallic Turbo Blue, Matte Storm Grey, Inferno Red and Matte Neon Lime catering to diverse consumer preferences. The Hero Xoom 125 starts at a price of 86,400 (ex-showroom) for the base VX variant. The top-spec variant, on the other hand, is priced at 92,900 (ex-showroom).

2 Engine and performance

The Xoom 125 demonstrates impressive performance credentials with its 125cc engine, generating 9.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. With these numbers, the scooter achieves a claimed 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 7.6 seconds establishing itself as one of the segment's fastest performers. The engine is also equipped with the i3s technology which cuts off power to the engine when the scooter is at a standstill for a little while.

3 Features

The two-wheeler manufacturer has incorporated thoughtful and practical features including an illuminated start button and a front glove box equipped with a phone charging facility. There is a provision for a remote fuel filler lid opening which has been placed behind the seat at the tail section of the scooter.

Additionally, the scooter gets several segment-first lighting features such as a body-mounted falcon-style LED projector headlamp and signature LED position lights. Most distinctively it incorporates first-in-segment LED sequential turn indicators enhancing both night time visibility as well as the overall aesthetic appeal.

4 Handling and safety

Hero has prioritised handling and safety by equipping the Xoom 125 with 14-inch wheels and wider tyres complemented by a longer wheelbase for improved stability. The inclusion of a front disc brake system further reinforces the scooter's safety credentials, providing reliable stopping power.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xoom 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xoom 125
Engine Icon124.6 cc
₹86,900
Compare
View Offers
Honda Qc1 (HT Auto photo)
Honda QC1
BatteryCapacity Icon1.5 kWh Range Icon80 km
₹90,000
Compare
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
Engine Icon124.6 cc Mileage Icon59 kmpl
₹80,450
Compare
View Offers
Honda Activa 7g (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G
Engine Icon110.0 cc Mileage Icon55 kmpl
₹80,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6G
Engine Icon109.51 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹76,684
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
5 Connectivity

The Xoom 125 comes fitted with modern technology with its Bluetooth-enabled digital speedometer. This gets features like turn-by-turn navigation functionality, call and SMS notifications and more. Other key information available on this speedometer includes real-time mileage details and distance to empty information.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2025, 20:20 PM IST
TAGS: hero xoom 125 hero xoom 125

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.