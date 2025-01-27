HT Auto
Hero Xoom 125 Front Right View
1/13
Hero Xoom 125 Rear Left View
2/13
Hero Xoom 125 Rear Right View
3/13
Hero Xoom 125 Right View
4/13
Hero Xoom 125 Front View
5/13
Hero Xoom 125 Rear View
View all Images
6/13

Hero Xoom 125 Specifications

Hero Xoom 125 starting price is Rs. 86,900 in India. Hero Xoom 125 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 124.6 cc engine. Hero Xoom 125 mileage is 50.5 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
86,900 - 92,900*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Hero Xoom 125 Specs

Hero Xoom 125 comes with 124.6 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Xoom 125 starts at Rs. 86,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xoom 125 sits in the Scooter ...Read More

Hero Xoom 125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZX
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5 L
Length
1978 mm
Ground Clearance
164 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm
Height
1131 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
121 kg
Saddle Height
777 mm
Width
749 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-14 Rear :-120/70-14
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
Max Power
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Single Side Shock Absorber with Adjustor

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Fuel Gauge
Pass Switch
Pass Switch
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Xoom 125 Alternatives

Hero Destini Prime

Hero Destini Prime

72,799
Check Latest Offers
Destini Prime Specs
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

71,763 - 83,813
Check Latest Offers
Pleasure Plus Specs
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 90,300
Check Latest Offers
Destini 125 Specs
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

79,299 - 90,480
Check Latest Offers
Jupiter 125 Specs
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,851 - 93,750
Check Latest Offers
Dio 125 Specs

Hero Xoom 125 News

Hero Xoom 125 was launched at Auto Expo 2025, as a bigger sibling of the Xoom 110 and a competitor against the Suzuki Avenis 125.
Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Which 125 scooter best fits your bill
27 Jan 2025
The new Hero Xoom 125 was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 alongside its elder sibling the Xoom 160.
Hero Xoom 125: Five key things that make the scooter stand out
22 Jan 2025
Hero Xoom 125 was launched at Auto Expo 2025, as a bigger sibling of Xoom 110 and a competitor against TVS NTorq 125.
Hero Xoom 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy
22 Jan 2025
The 2025 TVS Ronin comes with a host of visual tweaks.
TVS Ronin on your wishlist? Five key alternatives across segments you can consider
19 Feb 2025
From the KTM 250 Adventure to the Royal Enfield Himalayan, here are five ADVs you can buy for under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh in India.
Want a versatile ADV for less than 3 lakh? Here are five that may interest you
8 Feb 2025
View all
 Hero Xoom 125 News

Hero Xoom 125 Variants & Price List

Hero Xoom 125 price starts at ₹ 86,900 and goes up to ₹ 92,900 (Ex-showroom). Hero Xoom 125 comes in 2 variants. Hero Xoom 125's top variant is ZX.

VX
86,900*
124.6 cc
9.92 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
ZX
92,900*
124.6 cc
9.92 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.57 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.68 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Versys 1100

Kawasaki Versys 1100

12.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 125

Honda Shine 125

84,493 - 89,245
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

14.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ducati DesertX 2025

Ducati DesertX 2025

21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details