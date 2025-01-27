Hero Xoom 125 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xoom 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Delhi.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom 125 STD and the most priced model is Hero Xoom 125 ZX.
Hero Xoom 125 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 125 is mainly compared to Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Delhi, Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Delhi and Hero Destini 125 starting at Rs. 80,450 in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 125 STD ₹ 1.00 Lakhs Hero Xoom 125 VX ₹ 1.00 Lakhs Hero Xoom 125 ZX ₹ 1.07 Lakhs
