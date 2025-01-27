What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 in Delhi? The on-road price of Hero Xoom 125 ZX in Delhi is Rs. 1.07 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 in Delhi? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom 125 ZX in Delhi amount to Rs. 7,432, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom 125 in Delhi is Rs. 2,033.