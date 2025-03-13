Auto recap, March 12: Hero Xoom 125 review, Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition teaser, Simple OneS launch & more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, March 12.

Hero Xoom 125 ride review: Of stylish looks and sportier performance

Hero MotoCorp is determined to show that the age of engine-powered scooters hasn't been confined to the annals of history. In fact, the world's largest two-wheeler maker is signalling ICE (internal combustion engine) scooters are thriving. And to back this claim, the Hero Xoom 125 was launched at the Auto Expo held in Delhi in January. In a world that is being taken over by battery-powered, feature-laden options, the Xoom 125 is looking at stamping its dominance as a viable - and enviable - city-commuter option. Does it? Can it?

Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition teased ahead of launch

Mahindra has released a new teaser in which they have confirmed that they will be launching the Black Edition of the XUV700 on 17th March. The SUV will get cosmetic upgrades over the current model and it can be expected that it will be based on the top-spec variants. It will also be priced higher than the standard variants. As of now, it is not confirmed what the updated new model will be called.

Simple OneS electric scooter with 181 km range launched at ₹ 1.40 lakh

Simple Energy has launched the new OneS electric scooter, priced at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the brand’s most accessible offering. The new Simple OneS arrives just weeks after the Simple One Gen 1.5 e-scooter went on sale with many upgrades. The new OneS replaces the Dot One that was previously on sale while promising a range of 181 km (IDC) on a single charge.

Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle prices hiked by up to ₹ 10,000

Oben Electric has announced it has increased prices on the Rorr EZ electric motorcycle by up to ₹10,000. The price hike on the Oben Rorr EZ is applicable on the higher variants, while the starting price remains the same at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom). The Rorr EZ is available with three battery options: 2.4 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh. The new prices have been applicable since February 1, 2025.

Porsche to focus on ICE and PHEV cars in 2025

Porsche's CEO, Dr. Oliver Blume, announced over the social media platform X, that for 2025 Porsche will focus on expanding its offering portfolio for the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models and Plug-in Hybrid (or PHEV) models. Additionally, the brand executive also mentioned that the manufacturer will focus on expanding the personalisation options for their customers.

