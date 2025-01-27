Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Which 125 cc scooter to pick

Hero MotoCorp grabbed the attention of two-wheeler enthusiasts with the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 at the last EICMA and post that, the OEM launched these two models at the Auto Expo 2025. With these two new models, the Xoom range of Hero MotoCorp now has three scooters, Xoom 110, Xoom 125 and Xoom 160.

Over the last few years, demands and popularity for scooters with bigger engines and better performance have been rising in India, owing to the evolving consumer preference. The Hero Xoom 125 was launched to cater to the demand between the Xoom 110 and Xoom 160 scooters. Launched at a starting price of ₹86,900 (ex-showroom), the Hero Xoom 125 is available in two variants - VX and ZX. It is available in four different colour choices - Matte Storm Gray, Metallic Turbo Blue, Matte Neon Lime and Inferno Red. The first two colours are reserved for the VX trim, while the latter two colours are available with the ZX trim.

Here is a comparison of the Hero Xoom 125 and Suzuki Avenis.

Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Price

The Hero Xoom 125 comes priced between ₹86,900 and ₹92,900 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The Suzuki Avenis is priced between ₹92,000 (ex-showroom) and ₹92,800 (ex-showroom), depending on the standard model and the Race edition. The Hero Xoom 125 comes as a more affordable option than the Suzuki Avenis.

Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Specifications

The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine which puts out 9.7 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. The Hero Xoom 125 claims to come as one of the fastest scooters in its segment with a 0 to 60 kmph sprint time of 7.6 seconds.

Powering the Suzuki Avenis is a 124 cc air-cooled engine, which churns out 8.58 bhp peak power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm.

