Hero Xoom 125 Front Right View
View all Images

HERO Xoom 125

Launched in Jan 2025

4.0
3 Reviews
₹86,900 - 92,900**Ex-showroom price
Xoom 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.92 cc

Xoom 125: 124.6 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 56.08 kmpl

Xoom 125: 50.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.63 ps

Xoom 125: 9.92 ps

Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

Xoom 125: 101.0 kmph

View all Xoom 125 Specs and Features

About Hero Xoom 125

Latest Update

  • Hero Xoom 125 vs Suzuki Avenis: Which 125 scooter best fits your bill
  • Hero Xoom 125: Five key things that make the scooter stand out

    • Hero Xoom 125 Price:

    Hero Xoom 125 is priced between Rs. 86,900 - 92,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     ...Read More
    Hero Xoom 125 Variants
    Hero Xoom 125 price starts at ₹ 86,900 and goes up to ₹ 92,900 (Ex-showroom). Hero Xoom 125 ...Read More
    2 Variants Available
    VX₹86,900*
    124.6 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
    ZX₹92,900*
    124.6 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Xoom 125 Images

    13 images
    View All Xoom 125 Images

    Hero Xoom 125 Colours

    Hero Xoom 125 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Inferno red
    Mat storm grey
    Matte neon lime
    Metallic turbo blue

    Hero Xoom 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power9.92 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage50.5 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.6 cc
    Max Speed101 kmph
    View all Xoom 125 specs and features

    Hero Xoom 125 comparison with similar bikes

    Hero Xoom 125
    Hero Destini Prime
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Hero Destini 125
    TVS Jupiter 125
    Honda Dio 125
    Suzuki Access 125
    Suzuki Avenis
    Yamaha Fascino 125
    Yamaha RayZR 125
    ₹86,900*
    ₹72,799*
    ₹71,763*
    ₹80,450*
    ₹79,299*
    ₹86,851*
    ₹81,700*
    ₹92,000*
    ₹92,680*
    ₹85,830*
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    Power
    Max Power
    Power
    9.09 PS
    Power
    8.1 PS
    Power
    9.12 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    8.28 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Power
    8.7 PS
    Power
    8.2 PS
    Power
    8.2 PS
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    10.38 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    9 Nm
    Torque
    10.2 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    10.3 Nm
    Torque
    10.3 Nm
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Engine
    124.6
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Engine
    124 cc
    Engine
    124.3 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Kerb Weight
    121 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Length
    1978 mm
    Length
    1809 mm
    Length
    1769 mm
    Length
    1862 mm
    Length
    1852 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1835 mm
    Length
    1895 mm
    Length
    1920 mm
    Length
    1880 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Hero Bikes

    View all Hero Bikes
    View all Upcoming Hero Bikes

    Classic Scooty
    The Hero Xoom 125cc is a good product with a nice-looking design. Hero is one of the best companies in India. ExcellentBy: NIRMAAN GUPTA (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Very nice so beautiful
    14"tyre scooter Hero zoom 125 cc first time hero motor company very nice, colour so beautiful, design so cuteBy: TAPAS Khatua (Jun 3, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    "Xoom 125: Dynamic Performance, Excellent Mileage"
    The Xoom 125 delivers commendable performance with its robust engine, providing smooth acceleration and reliable handling on various road conditions. Its fuel efficiency is noteworthy, offering a good balance between power and economy, ensuring cost-effective commuting. With its nimble agility and responsive brakes, navigating through traffic is effortless, enhancing the overall riding experience. Additionally, its sleek design and comfortable seating make long rides enjoyable. However, some users have reported minor issues with the suspension system, affecting ride comfort on uneven roads. Overall, the Xoom 125 stands out as a competent scooter, excelling in performance and mileage while offering a comfortable and stylish ride.By: Daksh Rawat (May 5, 2024)
    Read Full Review

