Launched in Jan 2025
Category Average: 123.92 cc
Xoom 125: 124.6 cc
Category Average: 56.08 kmpl
Xoom 125: 50.5 kmpl
Category Average: 8.63 ps
Xoom 125: 9.92 ps
Category Average: 90.0 kmph
Xoom 125: 101.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|9.92 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|50.5 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.6 cc
|Max Speed
|101 kmph
Hero Xoom 125
₹86,900*
₹72,799*
₹71,763*
₹80,450*
₹79,299*
₹86,851*
₹81,700*
₹92,000*
₹92,680*
₹85,830*
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
29 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
Power
Max Power
Power
9.09 PS
Power
8.1 PS
Power
9.12 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
8.28 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Power
8.7 PS
Power
8.2 PS
Power
8.2 PS
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
10.38 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
9 Nm
Torque
10.2 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Torque
10.3 Nm
Torque
10.3 Nm
Engine
124.6 cc
Engine
124.6
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
124 cc
Engine
124.3 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
125 cc
Kerb Weight
121 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Length
1978 mm
Length
1809 mm
Length
1769 mm
Length
1862 mm
Length
1852 mm
Length
-
Length
1835 mm
Length
1895 mm
Length
1920 mm
Length
1880 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Xoom 125 vs Destini Prime
|Xoom 125 vs Pleasure Plus
|Xoom 125 vs Destini 125
|Xoom 125 vs Jupiter 125
|Xoom 125 vs Dio 125
|Xoom 125 vs Access 125
|Xoom 125 vs Avenis
|Xoom 125 vs Fascino 125
|Xoom 125 vs RayZR 125
Popular Hero Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating