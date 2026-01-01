hamburger icon
Hero Xoom 125 Front Right View
Hero Xoom 125 Rear Left View
Hero Xoom 125 Right View
Hero Xoom 125 Rear Right View
Hero Xoom 125 Front View
Hero Xoom 125 Rear View
Hero Xoom 125 ZX

1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Xoom 125 Key Specs
Engine124.6 cc
View all Xoom 125 specs and features

Xoom 125 ZX

Xoom 125 ZX Prices

The Xoom 125 ZX, is listed at ₹1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Xoom 125 ZX Mileage

All variants of the Xoom 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xoom 125 ZX Colours

The Xoom 125 ZX is available in 4 colour options: Inferno Red, Mat Storm Grey, Matte Neon Lime, Metallic Turbo Blue.

Xoom 125 ZX Engine and Transmission

The Xoom 125 ZX is powered by a 124.6 cc engine.

Xoom 125 ZX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Xoom 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Destini 125 priced between ₹80.45 Thousands - 91.7 Thousands or the Hero Destini Prime priced between ₹69.43 Thousands - 72.8 Thousands.

Xoom 125 ZX Specs & Features

The Xoom 125 ZX has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Hero Xoom 125 ZX Price

Xoom 125 ZX

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,025
RTO
7,182
Insurance
6,811
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,018
EMI@2,150/mo
Hero Xoom 125 ZX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5 L
Length
1978 mm
Ground Clearance
164 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm
Height
1131 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
121 kg
Saddle Height
777 mm
Width
749 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-14 Rear :-120/70-14
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
Max Power
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Single Side Shock Absorber with Adjustor

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Fuel Gauge
Pass Switch
Pass Switch
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Xoom 125 ZX EMI
EMI1,935 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
90,016
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
90,016
Interest Amount
26,072
Payable Amount
1,16,088

Hero Xoom 125 other Variants

Xoom 125 VX

₹ 93,939*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,494
RTO
6,740
Insurance
6,705
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,939
EMI@2,019/mo
