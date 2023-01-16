HT Auto
Hero Pleasure Plus Variant Wise Price List

FI BS6 Sheet Metal Wheel
₹ 72,938*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
50.0 kmpl
8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,900
RTO
4,403
Insurance
5,635
On-Road Price in Anuppur
72,938
FI BS6 Alloy Wheel
₹ 75,661*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
50.0 kmpl
8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
Platinum BS6
₹ 76,303*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
50.0 kmpl
8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
Hero Pleasure Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
FI BS6 Sheet Metal Wheel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1769 mm
Wheelbase
1238 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg
Height
1161 mm
Width
704 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
FI (Fuel Injection)
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:01
Displacement
110.9 cc
Clutch
Dry, Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Underbone
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Swing arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Front Suspension
Bottom Link With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Optional
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Carry Hook
Yes
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
Boot Light
Optional
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

