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HF Deluxe Flex FuelPriceMileageSpecifications
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Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
85,076*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
55 Offers Available
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
View all HF Deluxe Flex Fuel specs and features

HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD

HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD Prices

The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD, is listed at ₹85,076 (ex-showroom).

HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD Mileage

All variants of the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD Colours

The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD is available in 1 colour option: Black.

HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD Engine and Transmission

The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.

HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.33 Thousands - 84.13 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.

HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD Specs & Features

The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD has Low Fuel Indicator and USB Charging Port.

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD Price

HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD

₹ 85,076*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,792
RTO
5,823
Insurance
6,461
On-Road Price in Delhi
85,076
EMI@1,829/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
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Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1965 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Height
1045 mm
Kerb Weight
112.5 kg
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Displacement
97.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
USB Charging Port
Yes
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD Offers
Bring Home Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel : Get Roadside...
Applicable on hf-deluxe-flex-fuelstd variant
Expiring on 1 Jul
View Offer
View All Offers
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD EMI
EMI1,646 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
76,568
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
76,568
Interest Amount
22,177
Payable Amount
98,745

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
HF Deluxe Flex FuelvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
HF Deluxe Flex FuelvsSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
HF Deluxe Flex FuelvsHF Deluxe
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
HF Deluxe Flex FuelvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
HF Deluxe Flex FuelvsGlamour
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235
HF Deluxe Flex FuelvsHF Deluxe Pro

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