|Engine
|97.2 cc
The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD, is listed at ₹85,076 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD is available in 1 colour option: Black.
The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.
In the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.33 Thousands - 84.13 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.
The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD has Low Fuel Indicator and USB Charging Port.