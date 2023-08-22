Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Destini 125 on road price in Baloda Bazaar starts from Rs. 79,850.
The on road price for Hero Destini 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 86,170 in Baloda Bazaar.
The lowest price
Hero Destini 125 on road price in Baloda Bazaar starts from Rs. 79,850.
The on road price for Hero Destini 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 86,170 in Baloda Bazaar.
The lowest price model is Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Destini 125 dealers and showrooms in Baloda Bazaar for best offers.
Hero Destini 125 on road price breakup in Baloda Bazaar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Destini 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Baloda Bazaar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Baloda Bazaar and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Baloda Bazaar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Destini 125 Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 79,850 Hero Destini 125 VX ₹ 84,210 Hero Destini 125 Platinum ₹ 85,950 Hero Destini 125 100 Million Edition ₹ 86,170
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price