|Engine
|124.6 cc
The Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B), is listed at ₹86,258 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Destini Prime offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) is available in 3 colour options: Metallic Nexus Blue, Nobel Red, Pearl Silver White.
The Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) is powered by a 124.6 cc engine.
In the Destini Prime's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xoom 125 priced between ₹80.49 Thousands - 86.03 Thousands or the TVS Jupiter 125 priced between ₹75.6 Thousands - 86.4 Thousands.
The Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) has i3s Technology, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.