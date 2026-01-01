hamburger icon
Hero Destini Prime Front Right View
Hero Destini Prime Front Left View
Hero Destini Prime Front View
Hero Destini Prime Left View
Hero Destini Prime Rear Left View
Hero Destini Prime Rear Right View
Hero Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B)

86,258*
Hero Destini Prime Key Specs
Engine124.6 cc
Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B)

Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) Prices

The Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B), is listed at ₹86,258 (ex-showroom).

Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) Mileage

All variants of the Destini Prime offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) Colours

The Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) is available in 3 colour options: Metallic Nexus Blue, Nobel Red, Pearl Silver White.

Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) Engine and Transmission

The Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) is powered by a 124.6 cc engine.

Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Destini Prime's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xoom 125 priced between ₹80.49 Thousands - 86.03 Thousands or the TVS Jupiter 125 priced between ₹75.6 Thousands - 86.4 Thousands.

Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) Specs & Features

The Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) has i3s Technology, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Hero Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) Price

Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B)

Ex-Showroom-Price
74,199
RTO
5,935
Insurance
6,124
On-Road Price in Delhi
86,258
Hero Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1809 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1154 mm
Saddle Height
778 mm
Width
729 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Metal
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Hero Destini Prime STD (non-OBD-2B) EMI
Loan Amount
Loan Amount
77,632
Interest Amount
22,485
Payable Amount
1,00,117

Hero Destini Prime other Variants

Destini Prime STD

₹ 81,778*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,430
RTO
5,854
Insurance
6,494
On-Road Price in Delhi
81,778
view all specs and features

