Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours. The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Destini Prime vs Scooty Zest Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini prime Scooty zest Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 71,499 ₹ 58,460 Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.6 cc 109 cc Power 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS