In 2024 Hero Destini Prime or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price).
Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours.
The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Scooty Zest Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Scooty zest
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,499
|₹ 58,460
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm
|7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS