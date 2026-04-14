hamburger icon
LightningPriceRangeSpecifications
E-Went Lightning Front View
1/18
E-Went Lightning Right View
2/18
E-Went Lightning Left View
3/18
E-Went Lightning Rear View
4/18
E-Went Lightning Mudguard View
5/18
E-Went Lightning Headlight View
View all Images
6/18

E-Went Lightning Pro

2.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Lightning Pro

Lightning Pro Prices

The Lightning Pro, is priced at ₹1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Lightning Pro Range

The Lightning Pro offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Lightning Pro Colours

The Lightning Pro is available in 2 colour options: Orange And Grey, Green And Grey.

Lightning Pro Battery & Range

Lightning Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Lightning Pro include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Lightning Pro Specs & Features

The Lightning Pro has Projector Headlights, Passenger Footrest, Hub Motor, Anti Theft Alarm, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

E-Went Lightning Pro Price

Lightning Pro

₹1.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,14,050
Insurance
5,300
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,19,350
EMI@2,565/mo
Add to Compare
Close

E-Went Lightning Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1820 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Height
1120 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Saddle Height
700 mm
Width
730 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Yes
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90-12, Rear: 90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
TL
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
145 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
2 kW (3.2 kW)
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Motor Power
2 kW
Drive Type
Normal
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
TUBULAR
Front Suspension
HYDRAULIC
Rear Suspension
HYDRAULIC WITH HIGH DAMPING SPRING

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
Upto 4 Years
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Motor Type
BLDC HUB
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
LITHIUM
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
ECO, DRIVING, POWER
Gradeability
12 Degree
Additional Features
PARKING SAFETY MODE, SIDE STAND SENSOR, TOUCH SENSOR, MOTOR LOCKING
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
5 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
E-Went Lightning Pro EMI
EMI2,309 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,07,415
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,07,415
Interest Amount
31,111
Payable Amount
1,38,526

E-Went Lightning other Variants

Lightning STD

₹ 98,800*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,100
Insurance
4,700
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,800
EMI@2,124/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Lightning Plus

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,00,250
Insurance
5,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,250
EMI@2,262/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

E-Went Lightning Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
LightningvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
LightningvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
LightningvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Lightningvs450S
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
LightningvsV2
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
LightningvsOrbiter

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 Air
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular E-Went Bikes

  • Popular
View all  E-Went Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Kawasaki KLX230 S

Kawasaki KLX230 S

2.19 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kawasaki KLX230R S

Kawasaki KLX230R S

1.89 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

33.5 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel

82,810
Check EMI Offers
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

72,792
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

88,528 - 96,116
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.85 - 2.21 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda CBR500R

Honda CBR500R

4.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers