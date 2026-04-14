The Lightning Pro, is priced at ₹1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Lightning Pro offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Lightning Pro is available in 2 colour options: Orange And Grey, Green And Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Lightning Pro include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Lightning Pro has Projector Headlights, Passenger Footrest, Hub Motor, Anti Theft Alarm, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.