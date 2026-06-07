E-Went Foxy Key Specs
- Speed60 kmph
- Range115 - 135 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.3 - 3 kWh
- Motor Power2 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|E-Went Foxy
|Rs. 94,150Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|135 km
|4-5 Hours
|2 kW
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|FoxyVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|FoxyVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|FoxyVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|FoxyVS450S
|Vida V2
|Rs. 74,000Onwards
|-
|25 Nm
|Scooters
|125 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|165 km
|5 Hours 55 Minutes
|6 kW
|FoxyVSV2
|Max Power
|2 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.3-3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Max Motor Performance
|2.8 kW
|Range
|115-135 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
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