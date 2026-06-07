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E-WENT Foxy

₹94,150 - 99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1909
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Variants

E-Went Foxy Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    60 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    115 - 135 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.3 - 3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2 kW
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E-Went Foxy Variants

E-Went Foxy price starts at ₹ 94,150 and goes up to ₹ 99,999 (Ex-showroom). E-Went Foxy comes in 2 variants. E-Went Foxy's top variant is 3.0 KWh.
2 Variants Available
Foxy 2.3 kWh
₹94,150*
60 kmph
115 km
UPCOMING
Foxy 3.0 KWh
₹99,999*
60 kmph
135 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price (expected price for upcoming models) for the respective model in the selected city.
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E-Went Foxy Visual Comparison

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E-Went Foxy comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
E-Went Foxy
E-Went Foxy image
Rs. 94,150Onwards--Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy135 km4-5 Hours2 kW
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1459
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Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6146
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-FoxyVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-FoxyVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.51
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWFoxyVS450S
Vida V2Vida V2 imageRs. 74,000Onwards-25 NmScooters125 kgDiscDrumAlloy165 km5 Hours 55 Minutes6 kWFoxyVSV2

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E-Went Foxy Images

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E-Went Foxy Alternatives

TVS iQube

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Ampere Magnus Neo

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86,999 - 89,999
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Ather Energy 450S

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84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
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Vida V2

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74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
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News

2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
7 Jun 2026
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
Eka Mobility has rolled out its 1,000th small commercial vehicle from the Chakan plant, which is an Eka 6S electric three-wheeler.
Eka Mobility rolls out 1000th small commercial vehicle from Pune plant
5 Jun 2026
The VinFast Limo Green electric MPV will serve as the first vehicle in Green SM's all-electric taxi fleet in India.
Green SM launches electric taxi service starting in Delhi-NCR with VF MPV 7-based Limo Green
5 Jun 2026
Tata Harrier EV boasts a ground clearance of 205 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.49 lakh
3 electric SUVs with high ground clearance I would buy for bad roads and monsoon flooding
5 Jun 2026
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  News

E-Went Foxy Specifications and Features

Max Power2 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.3-3 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Max Motor Performance2.8 kW
Range115-135 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed60 kmph
View all Foxy specs and features

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