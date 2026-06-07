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E-WENT Lightning

₹94,100 - 1.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1908
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The 2026 E-Went Lightning stands out as a highly practical solution for urban commuters. Combining competitive pricing with a versatile range of battery options, this electric scooter is engineered to handle everyday city traffic while minimising operational costs.

Whether you are looking to switch to green mobility or seeking an upgrade for your daily commute, this comprehensive guide offers verified insights into the features, pricing, performance capabilities, and distinct variants of the 2026 E-Went Lightning.

E-Went Lightning Price and Variant Breakdown

To cater to different commuting needs and budgetary requirements, the 2026 E-Went Lightning is offered in three distinct variants: STD, Plus, and Pro. The lineup starts at an entry-level ex-showroom price of 91,200 and goes up to 1.14 Lakhs for the top-tier configuration.

1. E-Went Lightning STD

  • Ex-Showroom Price: 91,200
  • Riding Range: 105 km on a single charge
  • Motor Power: 2 kW
  • Top Speed: 70 kmph

2. E-Went Lightning Plus

  • Ex-Showroom Price: 95,000
  • Riding Range: 130 km on a single charge
  • Motor Power: 2 kW
  • Top Speed: 70 kmph

3. E-Went Lightning Pro

  • Ex-Showroom Price: 1.14 Lakhs
  • Riding Range: 145 km on a single charge
  • Motor Power: 2 kW
  • Top Speed: 70 kmph

Key Specifications and Performance Details

The 2026 E-Went Lightning relies on a finely tuned powertrain designed to offer smooth acceleration without compromising battery efficiency.

  • Motor Power: 2 kW base motor power with a maximum motor performance capability of 3.2 kW.
  • Transmission Type: Automatic transmission ensures seamless operation across varying urban terrains.
  • Maximum Speed: A top speed of 70 kmph allows riders to safely keep pace with city traffic and fast-moving bypass lanes.
  • Body Type: Purpose-built scooter chassis optimized for lightweight handling and rider comfort.

Battery Capacity, Charging Time, and Real-World Range

Battery technology dictates the longevity and usefulness of an electric vehicle. E-Went addresses this by offering scalable battery packs across its variant ecosystem.

  • Battery Capacity: The scooter comes equipped with a high-capacity lithium-ion battery system ranging between 2.1 kWh and 3.7 kWh, depending entirely on the selected variant.
  • Riding Range: On a full charge, the scooter covers a minimum of 105 km (STD variant) and stretches up to an impressive 145 km (Pro variant), making it capable of handling several days of standard urban commuting without needing a plug-in.
  • Charging Infrastructure: Featuring an accessible built-in charging point, the battery system takes approximately 4 to 5 hours (around 4.5 hours on average) to complete a full charge cycle. This enables convenient overnight charging at home or quick top-ups during office hours.

Design, Features, and Everyday Practicality

Beyond the electrical powertrain, the 2026 E-Went Lightning is built for daily functional utility. It utilizes premium elements that elevate both night-time visibility and rider safety:

  • Illumination: Equipped with bright, energy-efficient LED headlights that offer long-range visibility during night commutes without draining the main battery pack.
  • Rider Comfort: The automatic transmission creates a stress-free riding environment in heavy stop-and-go city traffic.
  • Convenience: An easily accessible integrated charging point means you can plug in the scooter utilizing standard charging outlets without complex external adapters.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the starting price of the E-Went Lightning in 2026?

The base variant, E-Went Lightning STD, starts at an ex-showroom price of 91,200. The premium Pro variant goes up to 1.14 Lakhs ex-showroom.

What is the maximum range offered by the E-Went Lightning?

The total range varies by variant. The STD variant provides a 105 km range, the Plus variant offers a 130 km range, and the top-spec Pro variant delivers up to 145 km on a single full charge.

How long does it take to fully charge the battery?

The E-Went Lightning takes approximately 4 to 5 hours to achieve a full charge, making it highly convenient for routine daily use.

What is the top speed of the E-Went Lightning?

All three variants of the E-Went Lightning share a top speed of 70 kmph, which is perfectly suited for managing city streets and urban flyovers.

What are the motor specs and battery capacities of this electric scooter?

The scooter operates on a 2 kW motor that peaks at 3.2 kW maximum performance. It utilizes an automatic transmission and carries a battery capacity ranging from 2.1 kWh to 3.7 kWh depending on the specific model tier you choose.

E-Went Lightning Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    105 - 145 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.1 - 3.7 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2 kW
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E-Went Lightning Variants

E-Went Lightning price starts at ₹ 94,100 and goes up to ₹ 1.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). E-Went Lightning comes in 3 variants. E-Went Lightning's top variant is Pro.
3 Variants Available
Lightning STD
₹94,100*
2 kW
70 kmph
105 km
Lightning Plus
₹1 Lakhs*
2 kW
70 kmph
130 km
Lightning Pro
₹1.14 Lakhs*
2 kW
70 kmph
145 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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E-Went Lightning Visual Comparison

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E-Went Lightning comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
E-Went Lightning
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E-Went Lightning Images

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E-Went Lightning Colours

E-Went Lightning is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Orange And Gray
Green And Grey
Orange and grey

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E-Went Lightning Specifications and Features

Max Power2 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.1-3.7 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance3.2 kW
Range105-145 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed70 kmph
View all Lightning specs and features

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