E-Went Lightning Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range105 - 145 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.1 - 3.7 kWh
- Motor Power2 kW
The 2026 E-Went Lightning stands out as a highly practical solution for urban commuters. Combining competitive pricing with a versatile range of battery options, this electric scooter is engineered to handle everyday city traffic while minimising operational costs.
Whether you are looking to switch to green mobility or seeking an upgrade for your daily commute, this comprehensive guide offers verified insights into the features, pricing, performance capabilities, and distinct variants of the 2026 E-Went Lightning.
To cater to different commuting needs and budgetary requirements, the 2026 E-Went Lightning is offered in three distinct variants: STD, Plus, and Pro. The lineup starts at an entry-level ex-showroom price of ₹91,200 and goes up to ₹1.14 Lakhs for the top-tier configuration.
The 2026 E-Went Lightning relies on a finely tuned powertrain designed to offer smooth acceleration without compromising battery efficiency.
Battery technology dictates the longevity and usefulness of an electric vehicle. E-Went addresses this by offering scalable battery packs across its variant ecosystem.
Beyond the electrical powertrain, the 2026 E-Went Lightning is built for daily functional utility. It utilizes premium elements that elevate both night-time visibility and rider safety:
The base variant, E-Went Lightning STD, starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹91,200. The premium Pro variant goes up to ₹1.14 Lakhs ex-showroom.
The total range varies by variant. The STD variant provides a 105 km range, the Plus variant offers a 130 km range, and the top-spec Pro variant delivers up to 145 km on a single full charge.
The E-Went Lightning takes approximately 4 to 5 hours to achieve a full charge, making it highly convenient for routine daily use.
All three variants of the E-Went Lightning share a top speed of 70 kmph, which is perfectly suited for managing city streets and urban flyovers.
The scooter operates on a 2 kW motor that peaks at 3.2 kW maximum performance. It utilizes an automatic transmission and carries a battery capacity ranging from 2.1 kWh to 3.7 kWh depending on the specific model tier you choose.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|E-Went Lightning
|Rs. 94,100Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|100 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|145 km
|4-5 Hours
|2 kW
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|LightningVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|LightningVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|LightningVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|LightningVS450S
|Vida V2
|Rs. 74,000Onwards
|-
|25 Nm
|Scooters
|125 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|165 km
|5 Hours 55 Minutes
|6 kW
|LightningVSV2
E-Went Lightning is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.1-3.7 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Max Motor Performance
|3.2 kW
|Range
|105-145 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
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