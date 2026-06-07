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E-WENT Marium

₹85,400*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1732
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Variants

E-Went Marium Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    55 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    80 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.8 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.5 kW
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E-Went Marium Variants

E-Went Marium price starts at ₹ 85,400 .
1 Variant Available
Marium STD
₹85,400*
55 kmph
80 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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E-Went Marium Visual Comparison

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E-Went Marium comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
E-Went Marium
E-Went Marium image
Rs. 85,400Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy80 km4-5 Hours1.5 kW
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6146
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-MariumVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-MariumVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWMariumVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWMariumVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWMariumVSEpluto 7G Max

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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E-Went Marium Images

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E-Went Marium Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
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MariumvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
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MariumvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
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MariumvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
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MariumvsEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
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MariumvsEpluto 7G Max
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
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MariumvsOrbiter

News

2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
7 Jun 2026
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
Eka Mobility has rolled out its 1,000th small commercial vehicle from the Chakan plant, which is an Eka 6S electric three-wheeler.
Eka Mobility rolls out 1000th small commercial vehicle from Pune plant
5 Jun 2026
The VinFast Limo Green electric MPV will serve as the first vehicle in Green SM's all-electric taxi fleet in India.
Green SM launches electric taxi service starting in Delhi-NCR with VF MPV 7-based Limo Green
5 Jun 2026
Tata Harrier EV boasts a ground clearance of 205 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.49 lakh
3 electric SUVs with high ground clearance I would buy for bad roads and monsoon flooding
5 Jun 2026
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  News

E-Went Marium Specifications and Features

Max Power1.5 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range80 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed55 kmph
View all Marium specs and features

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