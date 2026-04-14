Best E-Went Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price E-Went Marium ₹ 85,400 E-Went JV ₹ 78,150 E-Went Foxy ₹ 94,150 - 99,999 E-Went Rabbitor ₹ 82,350 E-Went Lightning ₹ 94,100 - 1.14 Lakhs

In India, there are 5 E-Went Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the E-Went Marium, E-Went JV, E-Went Foxy, E-Went Rabbitor, E-Went Lightning. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 78,150. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.