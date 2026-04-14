Best E-Went Bikes

In India, there are 5 E-Went Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the E-Went Marium, E-Went JV, E-Went Foxy, E-Went Rabbitor, E-Went Lightning. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 78,150. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best E-Went Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
E-Went Marium ₹ 85,400
E-Went JV ₹ 78,150
E-Went Foxy ₹ 94,150 - 99,999
E-Went Rabbitor ₹ 82,350
E-Went Lightning ₹ 94,100 - 1.14 Lakhs

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5 New E-Went Bikes found

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E-Went Marium Front View
1/2

E-Went Marium

₹85,400
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Speed
55 kmph
Range
80 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
E-Went JV Front Left View

E-Went JV

₹78,150
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
E-Went Foxy Front Right View

E-Went Foxy

₹94,150 - 99,999
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
135 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
E-Went Rabbitor Front View
1/2

E-Went Rabbitor

₹82,350
Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh
Speed
28 kmph
Range
125
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
E-Went Lightning Front View
1/18

E-Went Lightning

₹94,100 - 1.14 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
145 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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