In India, there are 5 E-Went Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the E-Went Marium, E-Went JV, E-Went Foxy, E-Went Rabbitor, E-Went Lightning. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 78,150.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best E-Went Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|E-Went Marium
|₹ 85,400
|E-Went JV
|₹ 78,150
|E-Went Foxy
|₹ 94,150 - 99,999
|E-Went Rabbitor
|₹ 82,350
|E-Went Lightning
|₹ 94,100 - 1.14 Lakhs