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E-Went Foxy 2.3 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
98,650*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Foxy 2.3 kWh

Foxy 2.3 kWh Prices

The Foxy 2.3 kWh, is priced at ₹98,650 (ex-showroom).

Foxy 2.3 kWh Range

The Foxy 2.3 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Foxy 2.3 kWh Battery & Range

Foxy 2.3 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Foxy 2.3 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Foxy 2.3 kWh Specs & Features

The Foxy 2.3 kWh has Battery Portability, USB Charging Port, Projector Headlights, Hub Motor, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

E-Went Foxy 2.3 kWh Price

Foxy 2.3 kWh

₹ 98,650*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,150
Insurance
4,500
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,650
EMI@2,120/mo
Add to Compare
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E-Went Foxy 2.3 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1890 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Height
1190 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
725 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Yes
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90-12, Rear: 90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
TL

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s
Range
115 km
Max Speed
60 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Buttion
Motor Power
2 kW
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
TUBULAR
Front Suspension
HYDRAULIC
Rear Suspension
HYDRAULIC WITH HIGH DAMPING SPRING

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Warranty
4 Years, 55000 Kms
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Motor Type
BLDC HUB
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
LITHIUM-ION
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
ECO, DRIVING, POWER
Gradeability
12 Degree
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
E-Went Foxy 2.3 kWh EMI
EMI1,908 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
88,785
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
88,785
Interest Amount
25,715
Payable Amount
1,14,500

E-Went Foxy other Variants

Foxy 3.0 KWh

₹ 99,999*Expected Price

E-Went Foxy Alternatives

TVS iQube

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1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
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Bajaj Chetak

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96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
FoxyvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
FoxyvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Foxyvs450S
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
FoxyvsV2
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
FoxyvsOrbiter

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