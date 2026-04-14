The Foxy 2.3 kWh, is priced at ₹98,650 (ex-showroom).
The Foxy 2.3 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Foxy 2.3 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Foxy 2.3 kWh has Battery Portability, USB Charging Port, Projector Headlights, Hub Motor, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.