Ducati Multistrada V2 Right View
DUCATI Multistrada V2

₹16.36 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Multistrada V2 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1082.96 cc

Multistrada V2: 937.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.55 kmpl

Multistrada V2: 16.9 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 124.63 ps

Multistrada V2: 114.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 209.0 kmph

Multistrada V2: 182.0 kmph

Ducati Multistrada V2 Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover globally. Will it launch in India next year?
Ducati launches new Multistrada V2 in India, comes with improved ergonomics

Ducati Multistrada V2 Price:

Ducati Multistrada V2 is priced between Rs. 16.36 - 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Ducati Multistrada V2?

The Ducati Multistrada V2 is available in 2 variants - STD, S.

What are the Ducati Multistrada V2 colour options?

Ducati Multistrada V2 comes in two colour options: Ducati Red, Street Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Multistrada V2?

Ducati Multistrada V2 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 937 cc engine, and features a Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ducati Multistrada V2?

Ducati Multistrada V2 rivals are Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250, Suzuki Hayabusa, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, Moto Guzzi V85 TT, Triumph Tiger 900.

What is the mileage of Ducati Multistrada V2?

Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with a mileage of 16.9 kmpl (Company claimed).

Ducati Multistrada V2
Suzuki Hayabusa
Ducati Multistrada V2 Variants
Ducati Multistrada V2 price starts at ₹ 16.36 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
Multistrada V2 STD₹16.36 Lakhs*
937 cc
182 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Multistrada V2 S₹18.99 Lakhs*
937 cc
182 kmph
Battery Capacity: 12V -10Ah
Seat Type: Split
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ducati Multistrada V2 Images

17 images
Ducati Multistrada V2 Colours

Ducati Multistrada V2 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Ducati red
Street gray

Ducati Multistrada V2 Specifications and Features

Max Power114.5 PS
Body TypeSports Tourer Bikes
Max Torque94 Nm
Mileage16.9 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine937 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed182 kmph
Ducati Multistrada V2 comparison with similar bikes

Ducati Multistrada V2
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
Suzuki Hayabusa
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
Triumph Tiger 900
₹16.36 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹15.96 Lakhs*
₹15.4 Lakhs*
₹13.95 Lakhs*
Power
114.5 PS
Power
152.2 PS
Power
192.64 PS
Power
99.2 PS
Power
82 Nm
Power
108 PS
Torque
94 Nm
Torque
127 Nm
Torque
142 Nm
Torque
103 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
90 Nm
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1340 cc
Engine
1082.96 cc
Engine
853 cc
Engine
888 cc
Kerb Weight
222 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2269 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2307 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoked
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Multistrada V2 EMI

STD
114.5 PS @ 9000 rpm | 182 kmph | 340 km
₹ 16.36 Lakhs*
STD
114.5 PS @ 9000 rpm | 182 kmph | 340 km
₹16.36 Lakhs*
S
114.5 PS @ 9000 rpm | 182 kmph | 340 km
₹18.99 Lakhs*
EMI ₹28212.05/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Sports Tourer Bikes
Sports Tourer Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Tourer Bikes
