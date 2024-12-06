Category Average: 1082.96 cc
Multistrada V2: 937.0 cc
Category Average: 19.55 kmpl
Multistrada V2: 16.9 kmpl
Category Average: 124.63 ps
Multistrada V2: 114.5 ps
Category Average: 209.0 kmph
Multistrada V2: 182.0 kmph
Ducati Multistrada V2 is priced between Rs. 16.36 - 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Ducati Multistrada V2 is available in 2 variants - STD, S.
Ducati Multistrada V2 comes in two colour options: Ducati Red, Street Gray.
Ducati Multistrada V2 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 937 cc engine, and features a Sports Tourer Bikes body type.
Ducati Multistrada V2 rivals are Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250, Suzuki Hayabusa, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, Moto Guzzi V85 TT, Triumph Tiger 900.
Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with a mileage of 16.9 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|114.5 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|94 Nm
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|937 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|182 kmph
Ducati Multistrada V2
₹16.36 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹15.96 Lakhs*
₹15.4 Lakhs*
₹13.95 Lakhs*
Power
114.5 PS
Power
152.2 PS
Power
192.64 PS
Power
99.2 PS
Power
82 Nm
Power
108 PS
Torque
94 Nm
Torque
127 Nm
Torque
142 Nm
Torque
103 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
90 Nm
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1340 cc
Engine
1082.96 cc
Engine
853 cc
Engine
888 cc
Kerb Weight
222 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2269 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2307 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoked
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Multistrada V2 vs Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
|Multistrada V2 vs Hayabusa
|Multistrada V2 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin
|Multistrada V2 vs V85 TT
|Multistrada V2 vs Tiger 900
Popular Ducati Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price