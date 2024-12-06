Ducati Multistrada V2 Variants

Ducati Multistrada V2 price starts at ₹ 16.36 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada V2 price starts at ₹ 16.36 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada V2 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Multistrada V2's top variant is S. Read MoreRead Less