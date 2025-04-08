R 1250 GS AdventurePriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Right View
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

5.0
1 Review
₹22.5 Lakhs
R 1250 GS Adventure Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1160.0 cc

R 1250 GS Adventure: 1254.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.31 kmpl

R 1250 GS Adventure: 14.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 142.65 ps

R 1250 GS Adventure: 136.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 203.0 kmph

R 1250 GS Adventure: 200.0 kmph

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Latest Update

Latest News:

2021 BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles launched in India
BMW confident amid Tesla’s India entry speculations, targets higher EV Sales in 2025

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price:

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is priced at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW R 1250 GS Adventure?

The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is available in 1 variant - Pro BS6.

What are the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure colour options?

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Variants
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure price starts at ₹ 22.5 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
R 1250 GS Adventure Pro BS6₹22.5 Lakhs
1254 cc
200 kmph
Clock
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 11,8 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Images

11 images
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Colours

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Style ice grey
Style rallye
Style triple black

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specifications and Features

Max Power136 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque143 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage14.0 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1254.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed200 kmph
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure comparison with similar bikes

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
BMW S 1000 XR
Ducati DesertX
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
Triumph Tiger 1200
BMW R 1250 RT
₹22.5 Lakhs*
₹20.55 Lakhs*
₹24.64 Lakhs*
₹16.9 Lakhs*
₹22.5 Lakhs*
₹18.33 Lakhs*
₹22.95 Lakhs*
₹17 Lakhs*
₹24.95 Lakhs*
Power
136 PS
Power
136 PS
Power
152 PS
Power
152.2 PS
Power
165 PS
Power
111.52 PS
Power
145.4 PS
Power
150 PS
Power
135.9 PS
Torque
143 Nm
Torque
143 Nm
Torque
128 Nm
Torque
127 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
92 Nm
Torque
149 Nm
Torque
130 Nm
Torque
143 Nm
Engine
1254 cc
Engine
1254 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1300 cc
Engine
1160 cc
Engine
1254 cc
Kerb Weight
268 kg
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Kerb Weight
258 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
226 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
269 kg
Kerb Weight
245 kg
Kerb Weight
279 kg
Length
2270 mm
Length
2207 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2333 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2222 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
A-21/19, Block A, Nariana Industrial Area Phase-2, Delhi 110028
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
F 2/10, Pocket F, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens Motorrad
10-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-Iv, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9773985631
See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure EMI

Select Variant:
Pro BS6
136 PS @ 7750 rpm | 200 kmph | 630
₹ 22.5 Lakhs*
Pro BS6
136 PS @ 7750 rpm | 200 kmph | 630
₹22.5 Lakhs*
EMI ₹38702.89/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
The beast is the best.
It looks bulky and has an attractive design. I am using it for on-road purposes rather than off-road. Excellent power and performance. It offers a very comfortable ride.By: Manu D L (Apr 8, 2025)
