BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price:
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is priced at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
How many variants are there for BMW R 1250 GS Adventure?
The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is available in 1 variant - Pro BS6.
What are the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure colour options?
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure comes in three colour options: Style Ice Grey, Style Rallye, Style Triple Black.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW R 1250 GS Adventure?
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1254.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of BMW R 1250 GS Adventure?
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure rivals are BMW R 1250 GS, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW S 1000 XR, Ducati DesertX, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.
What is the mileage of BMW R 1250 GS Adventure?
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure comes with a mileage of 14.0 kmpl (Company claimed).