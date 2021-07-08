2021 BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles launched in India

BMW Motorrad has launched updated 2021 R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles in India. The updated R 1250 GS has been priced at ₹20.45 lakh and the updated R 1250 GS Adventure gets a sticker price of ₹22.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the bikes will be made available as completely built-up (CBU) units.

Bookings for both bikes have already been commenced across the company's dealerships. Updates on the new bikes include new colours as well as upgraded equipment. With the yearly update, the bikes now get standard Dynamic Traction Control, an Eco mode and BMW Integral ABS Pro system. This new feature is a type of combi-braking system that forces both the front and rear brakes to be applied simultaneously. It also works along with the six-axis IMU to adjust braking as per different riding conditions.

New colour options on the bikes include Triple Black and Solid White paint schemes. The new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure will sport the Triple Black colour with a new ice grey colour. It is also likely that the company will introduce 'Edition 40 Years GS' black and yellow paintwork on the bikes in the future to commemorates 40 years of the iconic BMW GS motorcycles. This paint scheme will take inspiration from the BMW R 100 GS.

The bikes also get Bluetooth-enabled TFT colour display and a USB charging socket. Exterior highlights on the bike include beak-style front, asymmetric headlight design and an adjustable windscreen.

Optionally, the bikes will be offered with adaptive cornering lights and updated Hill Start Control Pro system. The bikes source power from a BS 6-compliant, 1,254cc, twin-cylinder engine that churns out 136 hp of power at 7,750rpm and 143Nm of torque at 6,250rpm. The engine also features BMW’s Shiftcam technology and comes paired to a 6-speed transmission.