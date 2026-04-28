|Engine
|420 cc
The F 450 GS Trophy, is listed at ₹5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the F 450 GS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The F 450 GS Trophy is available in 3 colour options: Cosmic Black, Racing Blue Metallic, Cosmic Black Exclusive.
The F 450 GS Trophy is powered by a 420 cc engine.
In the F 450 GS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the CFMoto 650MT priced ₹5.29 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Adventure S priced ₹3.97 Lakhs.
The F 450 GS Trophy has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Projector Headlights, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.