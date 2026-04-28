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F 450 GSPriceMileageSpecifications
BMW F 450 GS Front View
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BMW F 450 GS Front Left View
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BMW F 450 GS Front Right View
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BMW F 450 GS Left Side View
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BMW F 450 GS Left View
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BMW F 450 GS Rear Left View
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BMW F 450 GS STD

4 out of 5
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5.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW F 450 GS Key Specs
Engine420 cc
View all F 450 GS specs and features

F 450 GS STD

F 450 GS STD Prices

The F 450 GS STD, is listed at ₹5.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

F 450 GS STD Mileage

All variants of the F 450 GS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

F 450 GS STD Colours

The F 450 GS STD is available in 3 colour options: Cosmic Black, Racing Blue Metallic, Cosmic Black Exclusive.

F 450 GS STD Engine and Transmission

The F 450 GS STD is powered by a 420 cc engine.

F 450 GS STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the F 450 GS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the CFMoto 650MT priced ₹5.29 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Adventure S priced ₹3.97 Lakhs.

F 450 GS STD Specs & Features

The F 450 GS STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Projector Headlights, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

BMW F 450 GS STD Price

F 450 GS STD

₹5.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,70,000
RTO
37,600
Insurance
25,214
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,32,814
EMI@11,452/mo
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BMW F 450 GS STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
2161 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
178 kg

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
165 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.58 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
43 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
420 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2-Cylinder inline engine, Liquid-cooled Engine
Clutch
Anti Hopping Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Strut With Travel-Dependent Damping (WAD), Pre-load Adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Enduro
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Dynamic Engine Brake Control, On-Board Computer, Cornering ABS
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
BMW F 450 GS STD EMI
EMI10,307 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,79,532
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,79,532
Interest Amount
1,38,889
Payable Amount
6,18,421

BMW F 450 GS other Variants

F 450 GS Exclusive

₹5.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,90,000
RTO
39,200
Insurance
25,528
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,54,728
EMI@11,923/mo
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F 450 GS Trophy

₹5.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,30,000
RTO
42,400
Insurance
26,155
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,98,555
EMI@12,865/mo
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View breakup

BMW F 450 GS Alternatives

CFMoto 650MT

CFMoto 650MT

5.29 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
F 450 GSvs650MT
KTM 390 Adventure S

KTM 390 Adventure S

3.97 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
F 450 GSvs390 Adventure S
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.59 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
F 450 GSvs650GT

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