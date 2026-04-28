|Engine
|420 cc
The F450 GS Sport, is listed at ₹6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the F450 GS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The F450 GS Sport is available in 3 colour options: Cosmic Black, Racing Blue Metallic, Cosmic Black Exclusive.
The F450 GS Sport is powered by a 420 cc engine.
In the F450 GS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the CFMoto 650MT priced ₹5.29 Lakhs or the Moto Morini X-Cape priced between ₹6.4 Lakhs - 6.7 Lakhs.
The F450 GS Sport has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.