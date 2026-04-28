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F450 GSPriceMileageSpecifications
BMW F450 GS Front Left View
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BMW F450 GS Front Right View
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BMW F450 GS Left View
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BMW F450 GS Rear Left View
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BMW F450 GS Right View
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BMW F450 GS Rear Right View
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BMW F450 GS Sport

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW F450 GS Key Specs
Engine420 cc
View all F450 GS specs and features

F450 GS Sport

F450 GS Sport Prices

The F450 GS Sport, is listed at ₹6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

F450 GS Sport Mileage

All variants of the F450 GS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

F450 GS Sport Colours

The F450 GS Sport is available in 3 colour options: Cosmic Black, Racing Blue Metallic, Cosmic Black Exclusive.

F450 GS Sport Engine and Transmission

The F450 GS Sport is powered by a 420 cc engine.

F450 GS Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the F450 GS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the CFMoto 650MT priced ₹5.29 Lakhs or the Moto Morini X-Cape priced between ₹6.4 Lakhs - 6.7 Lakhs.

F450 GS Sport Specs & Features

The F450 GS Sport has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.

BMW F450 GS Sport Price

F450 GS Sport

₹6.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,90,000
RTO
48,270
Insurance
27,097
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,65,367
EMI@14,301/mo
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BMW F450 GS Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.5 L
Length
2161 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Height
1210 mm
Kerb Weight
178 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm
Width
869 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/80-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
165 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.58 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
43 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
420 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2-Cylinder Inline, DOHC, Liquid-cooled Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Travel-Dependent Damping (WAD), Rebond and Pre-load Adjustable

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Enduro
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
BMW F450 GS Sport EMI
EMI12,871 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,98,830
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,98,830
Interest Amount
1,73,442
Payable Amount
7,72,272

BMW F450 GS other Variants

F450 GS STD

₹6.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,35,000
RTO
43,870
Insurance
26,234
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,05,104
EMI@13,006/mo
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Close

F450 GS Exclusive

₹6.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,55,000
RTO
45,470
Insurance
26,548
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,27,018
EMI@13,477/mo
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View breakup

F450 GS Trophy

₹6.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
6,15,000
RTO
50,270
Insurance
27,489
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,92,759
EMI@14,890/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BMW F450 GS Alternatives

CFMoto 650MT

CFMoto 650MT

5.29 Lakhs
F450 GSvs650MT
Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini X-Cape

6.4 - 6.7 Lakhs
F450 GSvsX-Cape
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.59 Lakhs
F450 GSvs650GT

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