Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Fatehpur starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Fatehpur for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Fatehpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Fatehpur, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Fatehpur and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Fatehpur.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
