Avon E Scoot
AVON E Scoot

4.0
1 Review
₹45,000 Ex-showroom price
E Scoot Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 29.82 kmph

E Scoot: 24.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 72.91 km

E Scoot: 65.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.36 hrs

E Scoot: 7.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.57 kwh

E Scoot: 1.15 kwh

Avon E Scoot
Avon E Mate 306
Avon E Scoot Variants
Avon E Scoot price starts at ₹ 45,000
1 Variant Available
STD ₹45,000
24 kmph
65 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.15 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Avon E Scoot Images

9 images
Avon E Scoot Colours

Avon E Scoot is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Grey

Avon E Scoot Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightHalogen
Range65 km
Charging Time7-8 Hours
Avon E Scoot comparison with similar bikes

Avon E Scoot
Avon E Mate 306
Ola Electric Gig
EMotorad T-Rex
Evolet Pony
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
YUKIE Yuvee
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
Raftaar Electrica
Tunwal Sport 63
Komaki Xone
₹45,000*
₹45,000*
₹39,999*
₹44,999*
₹39,499*
₹42,924*
₹44,385*
₹42,850*
₹48,540*
₹49,990*
₹35,999*
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
8-10 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Range
65 km
Range
65 km
Range
157 km
Range
35 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
60 km
Range
55-60 km
Range
65 km
Range
100 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
150 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
188 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Avon Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
HARBHAJAN AUTOMOBILES
11/3, Geetha Colony,Opp: Ramleela Groung,Gate No - 1,Delhi 110031
M.K AUTOMOBILE
Plot No. 287, M.B Road,Badarpur,Delhi 110044
CAPITAL AUTOMOBILES
L-1, Main Palam Dabri Road,Mahavir Enclave,Opposite Yamaha Showroom,Delhi 110045
J and J INDUSTRIES
E-221, West Patel Nagar,Delhi 110008
IMPERIAL CYCLE CO
53/2 Desh Bandhu, Gupta Road,Near Police Station,Karol BaghDelhi 110005
Popular Avon Bikes

Avon E Scoot EMI

STD
24 kmph | 65 km
₹ 45,000
STD
24 kmph | 65 km
₹45,000
EMI ₹751.19/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Avon E Scoot User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Nice Features
Everything is perfect, and the design looks great. The seat is long and very comfortable, making it ideal for long journeys.By: SHADAB (Dec 4, 2024)
