What is the on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 in Jaipur? The on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Jaipur is Rs. 4.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Jaipur? The RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Jaipur amount to Rs. 30,141, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Jaipur is Rs. 9,062.