What is the on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 in East Sikkim? The on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in East Sikkim is Rs. 4.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 in East Sikkim? The RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in East Sikkim amount to Rs. 30,141, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in East Sikkim? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in East Sikkim is Rs. 9,062.