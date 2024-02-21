Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Aprilia RS 457 on road price in East Sikkim starts from Rs. 4.78 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia RS 457 on road price in East Sikkim starts from Rs. 4.78 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia RS 457 dealers and showrooms in East Sikkim for best offers.
Aprilia RS 457 on road price breakup in East Sikkim includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Aprilia RS 457 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja 300 which starts at Rs. 3.43 Lakhs in East Sikkim, Ultraviolette F77 which starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs in East Sikkim and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in East Sikkim.
Variants On-Road Price Aprilia RS 457 STD ₹ 4.78 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price