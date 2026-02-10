2026 Aprilia RS 457 launched at 4.26 lakh

Aprilia India has launched the 2026 RS 457 in the Indian market at a price of ₹4.26 lakh ex-showroom. The new colours that the brand showcased at the IBW 2025 and the colour options that were already on sale earlier are priced the same. The GP Replica is the new top-end variant, which is priced at ₹4.41 lakh ex-showroom.

The three new colour schemes of the RS 457 are Coral Snake Blue, Arsenic Yellow and GP Replica. The brand will continue to sell Prismatic Dark, Opalescent Light and Racing Stripes.

The GP Replica is priced ₹15,000 extra than the standard colours, but then it also comes with an adjustable brake lever and a quickshifter, which is bi-directional.

Arsenic Yellow uses a darker base colour with yellow detailing, resulting in a clean look. Red highlights on the rims add contrast without making the design feel overly loud.

Snake Blue adopts a brighter colour palette, combining a blue body with red graphics for a more noticeable appearance. The theme is inspired by the Blue Marlin design used on the RS 660, and it also features red finished wheels. The lineup is completed by the Racing Replica version, which carries graphics influenced by the Aprilia RS-GP.

Beyond the addition of new paint options, the RS 457 remains unchanged mechanically. It continues to be powered by a 457 cc liquid cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order. The motor produces 47 Ps of maximum power and 43.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6 speed gearbox. A quickshifter is available as an optional genuine accessory.

The motorcycle also retains its electronic package, which includes ride-by-wire technology enabling three riding modes and traction control with three levels of adjustment. A 5 inch TFT instrument cluster is part of the standard equipment and supports Bluetooth connectivity.

