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CFMOTO 650NK Blue Colour

₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹8699
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

650NK Blue Colour

Blue

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CFMoto 650NK Images

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