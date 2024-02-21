Aprilia RS 457 on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 4.63 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia RS 457 on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 4.63 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia RS 457 dealers and showrooms in Satara for best offers.
Aprilia RS 457 on road price breakup in Satara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Aprilia RS 457 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja 300 which starts at Rs. 3.43 Lakhs in Satara, Ultraviolette F77 which starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs in Satara and Honda CB500F starting at Rs. 4.79 Lakhs in Satara.
Variants On-Road Price Aprilia RS 457 STD ₹ 4.63 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price