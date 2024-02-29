Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

AMG A 45 S vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a 45 s Gls [2020-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 92.5 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage12 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1991 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Cylinders46
...Read More

Filters
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
4Matic Plus
₹92.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl12.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
421 bhp @ 6750 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4OM656 Turbocharged I6
Driving Range
615 Km1125
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
270 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,61,4251,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
92,50,0001,08,90,000
RTO
9,25,00014,15,250
Insurance
3,85,9254,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,27,0062,74,200
Expert Rating
-

