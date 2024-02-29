In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 92.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. AMG A 45 S vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a 45 s Gls [2020-2024] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 92.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 12 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1991 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 6