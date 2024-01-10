Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

4 out of 5
1.05 - 1.09 Cr*
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Key Specs
Engine2925.0 - 2999.0 cc
Mileage10.1 - 12.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Alternatives

BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
GLS [2020-2024] vs X5
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
GLS [2020-2024] vs Q7
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 2024

Audi Q8 2024

1.17 Cr Onwards
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
GLS [2020-2024] vs Discovery
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
GLS [2020-2024] vs X4
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
GLS [2020-2024] vs Q8

Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Variants & Price

Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.05 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.09 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] top variant price is ₹ 1.05 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
400d 4MATIC
1.05 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage10.1 kmpl
Engine2925.0 - 2999.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
Max Speed238 - 250 kmph
SunroofYes
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
BMW X5Audi Q7Land Rover DiscoveryBMW X4Audi Q8
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr
₹93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
₹79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
₹96.2 Lakhs
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
Engine
2925 - 2999.0
2993-2998 cc
2995 cc
1997-2996 cc
2998 cc
2995 cc
Mileage
10.1-12.5 kmpl
12 kmpl
111.2 kmpl
8.9-12.5 kmpl
10.4 kmpl
9.8 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol,Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
Petrol
Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Mileage

Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol,Diesel variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is . Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] petrol comes with a 90 litre fuel tank.

Select Variant:
400d 4MATIC
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
12.5

Explore your vehicle

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] News

Audi Q9 super-sized SUV would come in both internal combustion engine and all-electric avatars and upon launch, it will replace the Q8 as the brand's flagship SUV.
Audi Q9 flagship SUV in pipeline; will rival Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Lexus LX
10 Jan 2024
Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLS facelift in India at a price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.32 crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 crore (ex-showroom), revising its rivalry with competitors like Audi Q8 and BMW X7.
Mercedes Benz GLS vs BMW X7 vs Audi Q8: Price and specification comparison
9 Jan 2024
The 2024 Mercedes Benz GLS facelift comes with a host of subtle yet noticeable design updates, new features and 48V mild-hybrid technology.
Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched with subtle design changes, upgraded MBUX
9 Jan 2024
The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift arrives with cosmetic upgrades including a revised grille and bumper, new 20-inch alloy wheels and more
Mercedes-Benz India to kick off 2024 with the GLS facelift launch on January 8
23 Dec 2023
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.
On Ganesh Chaturthi eve, Taapsee Pannu adds Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV, worth nearly 3 crore, to her garage
18 Sept 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] related Videos

Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
30 Nov 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
25 Nov 2022
Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
8 Jun 2021
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
    Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] FAQs

    Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for GLS [2020-2024] was Rs. 1.05-1.09 Cr (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] was 400d 4MATIC with the last recorded price of Rs. 1.05 Cr (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] was a 7 Seater SUV.

