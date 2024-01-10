|Engine
|2925.0 - 2999.0 cc
|Mileage
|10.1 - 12.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.05 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.09 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] top variant price is ₹ 1.05 Cr.
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
|Model Name
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
|BMW X5
|Audi Q7
|Land Rover Discovery
|BMW X4
|Audi Q8
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr
₹93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
₹79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
₹96.2 Lakhs
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
|Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
|Engine
2925 - 2999.0
2993-2998 cc
2995 cc
1997-2996 cc
2998 cc
2995 cc
|Mileage
10.1-12.5 kmpl
12 kmpl
111.2 kmpl
8.9-12.5 kmpl
10.4 kmpl
9.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol,Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic