Land Rover Discovery vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Discovery vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Discovery Gls [2020-2024]
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 88.06 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage8.9 to 12.5 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46
Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
2.0 Petrol
₹88.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.9312.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
201-
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 PetrolOM656 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
8041125
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,12,1331,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
88,06,0001,08,90,000
RTO
9,34,60014,15,250
Insurance
3,71,0334,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,17,3492,74,200
Expert Rating
-

