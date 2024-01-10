Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] comes in one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10.1 - 12.5 kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The GLS [2020-2024] measures 5,207 mm in length, 2,157 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,135 mm. The ground clearance of GLS [2020-2024] is 200. A seven-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less