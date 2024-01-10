Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] comes in one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10.1 - 12.5 kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The GLS [2020-2024] measures 5,207 mm in length, 2,157 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,135 mm. The ground clearance of GLS [2020-2024] is 200. A seven-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.05 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.09 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] top variant price is ₹ 1.05 Cr.
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price