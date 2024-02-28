Saved Articles

Audi Q7 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Q7 vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q7 Gls [2020-2024]
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 79.99 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage11.2 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2995 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid SystemOM656 Turbocharged I6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl12.5
Driving Range
953 Km1125
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
32
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,3141,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,0001,08,90,000
RTO
8,32,90014,15,250
Insurance
3,39,9144,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1482,74,200
Expert Rating
-

