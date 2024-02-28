In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 Price starts at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X4 vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X4 Gls [2020-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 96.2 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 10.4 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6