In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lc 500h
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Lexus
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Range
|1214
|-
|Mileage
|12.3 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-