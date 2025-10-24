HT Auto
Toyota Land Cruiser Fj Is The Utilitarian's Compact Off Roader. 5 Things You Need To Know

This is everything you need to know about the new Baby Land Cruiser

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 24 Oct 2025, 13:15 pm
  • Toyota has revealed the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, a compact off-roader that expands the legendary lineup with its boxy, rugged design and utilitarian ideals.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ
The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ gets a bold, rugged look with its boxy shape and upright stance
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ
The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ gets a bold, rugged look with its boxy shape and upright stance

Toyota has officially revealed the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, a compact off-roader that is part of the brand’s latest move to expand its legendary Land Cruiser lineup. Set to debut in Japan around mid-2026, the new FJ features a modern design that draws from past models, advanced safety systems, and authentic off-road capability, positioning itself as a more accessible sibling to the larger 300, 250, and 70 Series models.

First introduced in 1951 as the Toyota BJ, the Land Cruiser lineage has evolved across seven decades, selling over 12 million units globally in 190 countries. The new FJ aims to continue this legacy while delivering a distinctive sense of modern utility and rugged off-road performance aimed at carving a niche in the lifestyle segment.

1 Land Cruiser FJ: Heritage-inspired design

The Land Cruiser FJ draws style cues from the brand’s off-road heritage, featuring a boxy and upright silhouette that underlines a sporty stance with roomy interiors. Its round headlights recall early Land Cruiser generations, while removable corner bumpers and MOLLE panels reflect its functional design focus, allowing users to mount gear and accessories. The SUV’s squared-off bodywork and compact proportions give it a distinct presence, aimed at those interested in the adventure lifestyle segment.

2 Land Cruiser FJ: Functional interiors

The baby Land Cruiser’s interiors have been designed with an emphasis on functionality. It features a horizontal, layered dashboard layout that helps drivers gauge the vehicle’s angle on steep terrain, while low beltlines and a lowered cowl improve outward visibility. The cabin further features a 12.5-inch freestanding infotainment, multi-function steering wheel with a digital cluster fitted behind, touch capacitive HVAC controls, and a centre armrest with storage, among others.

3 Land Cruiser FJ: Powertrain and off-road abilities

The Land Cruiser FJ is powered by Toyota’s 2.7-litre 2TR-FE petrol engine, producing 163 bhp and 246 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time four-wheel-drive system. While not made for outright performance, the setup focuses on reliability and torque delivery in low-range conditions. The shorter 2,580 mm wheelbase and a 5.5-metre turning radius improve agility, while generous ground clearance and robust suspension tuning reinforce the FJ’s off-road credibility.

4 Land Cruiser FJ: Safety and capability integration

Toyota includes its latest Safety Sense suite as standard in the Land Cruiser FJ. This employs technologies such as Pre-Collision Safety and adaptive assistance systems to enhance driver confidence on varied surfaces.

5 Land Cruiser FJ: Market outlook and India prospects

Toyota has not yet confirmed plans to introduce the Land Cruiser FJ in India. However, the model could fit neatly within the country’s expanding adventure lifestyle segment, catering to buyers seeking a rugged, everyday vehicle with genuine off-road ability. Positioned below the 250 and 300 Series, the FJ may appeal to enthusiasts looking for a compact Land Cruiser that doesn’t lose out on practicality.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2025, 13:15 pm IST

