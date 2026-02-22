Toyota recalls 969 Land Cruiser 300s in India over transmission-software concern

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a recall of 969 units of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in India. The recall applies to vehicles manufactured between 4 September 2024 and 30 September 2025.

The company said the action is preventive and relates to a potential issue involving the transmission control software.

What Is the issue?

According to Toyota, the concern involves the Transmission Control Computer software that manages gear shifts in the SUV’s 10-speed automatic gearbox. The transmission uses linear solenoids to control gear changes.

Under certain driving conditions, a solenoid malfunction combined with a software irregularity may interrupt communication between the transmission control unit and the engine ECU. If this happens, the gearbox could over-rev in specific gears.

What are the possible risks?

Toyota stated that if the condition is not corrected, it could result in transmission damage over time. In extreme cases, damage to the transmission housing may lead to fluid leakage. This could potentially cause a loss of drive, even while the vehicle is moving at higher speeds.

The automaker has clarified that no such incidents have been reported in India so far.

Similar issue in Lexus LX

A similar recall has also been reported for the Lexus LX, which uses the same 10-speed automatic transmission as the Land Cruiser 300.

What should owners do?

Toyota said authorised dealers will directly contact affected customers to carry out the required corrective action. Owners who are unsure whether their vehicle is part of the recall can contact their nearest dealership or Toyota’s Customer Assistance Centre.

Price and powertrain

In India, the Land Cruiser 300 is priced from ₹2.15 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

