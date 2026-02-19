HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 2026 Toyota C Hr Electric Compact Suv Makes Global Debut, Will It Come To India?

2026 Toyota C-HR electric compact SUV makes global debut, will it come to India?

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2026, 18:53 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Toyota’s 2026 C-HR electric SUV offers 338 hp, all-wheel drive, and a 461 km range. Built on the e-TNGA platform, it features advanced tech like a 14-inch touchscreen and ADAS 3.0.

2026 Toyota C-HR
2026 Toyota C-HR electric compact SUV makes global debut, will it come to India?
2026 Toyota C-HR
2026 Toyota C-HR electric compact SUV makes global debut, will it come to India?
Get Launch Updates on
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA arrow icon
Notify me

Japanese automaker Toyota recently introduced the 2026 C-HR compact electric SUV as part of its growing electric portfolio in the US market. The Toyota C-HR model showcases an athletic, coupe-like profile and is powered by a dual-motor system that provides standard all-wheel drive. Delivering a combined 338 horsepower, the C-HR is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in a staggering 4.9 seconds.

Toyota C-HR: Feature List

Additionally, the C-HR electric SUV can be a daily driver, owing to its utilitarian features. It offers approximately 717 litres of boot space when the rear seat,s comprising a 60:40 split, is upright. However, the boot space can be increased up to 1,684 litres of cargo space with the rear seats folded flat. Notably, the vehicle is built on the e-TNGA platform, which allows for a low centre of gravity and enhanced handling. The e-TNGA platform is also shared by the bZ and the new bZ Woodland.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon543 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon627 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Furthermore, the Toyota C-HR comes with a 14-inch touchscreen system which controls theToyota Audio Multimedia system. It further provides wireless integration for smartphones and voice-activated commands. In addition to that, it gets a nine-speaker setup from JBL, an 8-channel 800-watt amplifier and a 9-inch subwoofer, available on the XSE variant.


Toyota C-HR: Battery and Charging

Not only that, but the C-HR compact SUV boasts a 74.7 kWH battery pack, boasting a range of up to 461 km on a single charge. Every model comes equipped with a North American Charging System port, granting access to a vast network of fast chargers. Using a DC fast charger, the 74.7-kWh battery can replenish from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes. The vehicle also includes advanced features like battery preconditioning to optimise charging speeds and steering wheel paddle shifters to manage regenerative braking levels.

Toyota C-HR: Interior and Safety

The interior of the Toyota C-HR features a slim driver's display and a centre console along with ambient lighting. Not only that, but the SUV gets two wireless smartphone chargers, rear cabin USB ports, rear cabin AC controls, steering-mounted paddle shifters, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and panoramic sunroof, among others. Moreover, the C-HR comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a comprehensive suite including pre-collision warnings, pedestrian detection, and lane tracing assist.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella first drive review: does it feel like a proper Toyota?

Toyota C-HR: India-bound?

The Toyota C-HR is a compact SUV which is one of the most popular segments in the Indian automotive market. Toyota can bring the C-HR to India, but not this year, since it recently showcased its first fully-electric vehicle, Urban Cruiser Ebella, in India, with prices expected to be out by early next month. The C-HR SUV can be expected to be showcased by Toyota by 2027 or 2028.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2026, 18:53 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.