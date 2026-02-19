2026 Toyota C-HR electric compact SUV makes global debut, will it come to India?

Japanese automaker Toyota recently introduced the 2026 C-HR compact electric SUV as part of its growing electric portfolio in the US market. The Toyota C-HR model showcases an athletic, coupe-like profile and is powered by a dual-motor system that provides standard all-wheel drive. Delivering a combined 338 horsepower, the C-HR is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in a staggering 4.9 seconds.

Toyota C-HR: Feature List

Additionally, the C-HR electric SUV can be a daily driver, owing to its utilitarian features. It offers approximately 717 litres of boot space when the rear seat,s comprising a 60:40 split, is upright. However, the boot space can be increased up to 1,684 litres of cargo space with the rear seats folded flat. Notably, the vehicle is built on the e-TNGA platform, which allows for a low centre of gravity and enhanced handling. The e-TNGA platform is also shared by the bZ and the new bZ Woodland.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA 61 kWh 61 kWh 543 km 543 km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹ 19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier EV 75 kWh 75 kWh 627 Km 627 Km ₹ 21.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹ 21.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Furthermore, the Toyota C-HR comes with a 14-inch touchscreen system which controls theToyota Audio Multimedia system. It further provides wireless integration for smartphones and voice-activated commands. In addition to that, it gets a nine-speaker setup from JBL, an 8-channel 800-watt amplifier and a 9-inch subwoofer, available on the XSE variant.



Toyota C-HR: Battery and Charging





Not only that, but the C-HR compact SUV boasts a 74.7 kWH battery pack, boasting a range of up to 461 km on a single charge. Every model comes equipped with a North American Charging System port, granting access to a vast network of fast chargers. Using a DC fast charger, the 74.7-kWh battery can replenish from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes. The vehicle also includes advanced features like battery preconditioning to optimise charging speeds and steering wheel paddle shifters to manage regenerative braking levels.

Toyota C-HR: Interior and Safety

The interior of the Toyota C-HR features a slim driver's display and a centre console along with ambient lighting. Not only that, but the SUV gets two wireless smartphone chargers, rear cabin USB ports, rear cabin AC controls, steering-mounted paddle shifters, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and panoramic sunroof, among others. Moreover, the C-HR comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a comprehensive suite including pre-collision warnings, pedestrian detection, and lane tracing assist.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella first drive review: does it feel like a proper Toyota?

Toyota C-HR: India-bound?

The Toyota C-HR is a compact SUV which is one of the most popular segments in the Indian automotive market. Toyota can bring the C-HR to India, but not this year, since it recently showcased its first fully-electric vehicle, Urban Cruiser Ebella, in India, with prices expected to be out by early next month. The C-HR SUV can be expected to be showcased by Toyota by 2027 or 2028.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: