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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Updated Toyota Innova Crysta Launched At 19.72 Lakh, Now Gets Land Cruiser Inspired Front End

Updated Toyota Innova Crysta launched at 19.72 lakh, now gets Land Cruiser inspired front-end

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2026, 11:59 am
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  • Toyota introduces an updated version of the Innova Crysta in four variants with prices ranging from 19.72 lakh to 26.63 lakh. Features include seven airbags, ABS, stability control, and cosmetic updates.

Toyota Innova Crysta now gets a revised front-end that is inspired by the Land Cruiser LC300.
Toyota Innova Crysta now gets a revised front-end that is inspired by the Land Cruiser LC300.
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Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced an updated version of the Innova Crysta in India. The MPV receives cosmetic revisions on the outside, changes to the cabin, and a few additional convenience features, while retaining its existing diesel powertrain and mechanical package.

The update comes as Toyota looks to keep the Innova Crysta relevant in a segment where it continues to be a popular choice among private buyers and fleet operators alike.

The interior layout is the same as the current Crysta but the materials and the colours have been updated.
The interior layout is the same as the current Crysta but the materials and the colours have been updated.

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Exterior changes

The most visible changes are on the exterior. The updated Innova Crysta gets a redesigned radiator grille and revised front bumper garnish, giving the front fascia a slightly different appearance. The new front-end is inspired by the Land Cruiser LC300. At the rear, Toyota has introduced new bumper garnish elements.

Apart from these updates, the overall design and silhouette remain unchanged. The MPV continues to retain the familiar shape that has defined the Innova range over the years.

Cabin receives new trim and upholstery

Inside, Toyota has introduced new dual-tone leather seat upholstery along with revised trim finishes across the dashboard, door panels and bezels.

The cabin now features Grace Copper accents and wood-pattern inserts. Toyota has also updated the detailing around the AC controls, switches and rear seat back table, giving the interior a fresher look without altering the overall layout.

Additional features

The updated Innova Crysta gains a wireless charger and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Other features continue unchanged, including the touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls, multiple storage spaces and rear-seat comfort-focused amenities.

Engine and performance

Mechanically, the Innova Crysta remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by Toyota's 2.4-litre diesel engine paired exclusively with a manual transmission.

Toyota claims a certified fuel efficiency figure of up to 15 km/l. The diesel engine remains one of the key differentiators for the Crysta, especially after the introduction of the petrol-hybrid Innova HyCross.

Safety equipment

The safety package includes seven airbags, ABS with Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control and Brake Assist.

Ownership benefits

Toyota is offering the Innova Crysta with finance schemes extending up to seven years, including financing options under Toyota Smart Finance.

The MPV is covered by a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km, which can be extended to five years or 2,20,000 km. Buyers also get access to 24x7 roadside assistance and Toyota's Express Maintenance Service.

Variants and prices

The updated Innova Crysta is available in Platinum White Pearl, Super White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica and Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic colour options.

There are four variants on offer - GX, GX+, VX and ZX. The prices start at 19.72 lakh and go up to 26.63 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Customers can opt for a 7-seater or an 8-seater version with the Crysta.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2026, 11:59 am IST

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