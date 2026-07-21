In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|-
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8