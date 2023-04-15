HT Auto
Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Lamborghini Urus Key Specs
Engine3996.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
About Lamborghini Urus

Latest Update

  • Lamborghini Urus sold out for 2023, strong demand for new Revuelto from India
  • Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV launched: 5 things you should know

    • Introduction:
    The Lamborghini Urus is a high-performance luxury SUV that has set a new standard in the automotive world. With its stunning design, unparalleled performance, and cutting-edge technology, the Urus is the epitome of style and power.
    Design:

    • The Lamborghini Urus boasts a bold and muscular exterior design
    • The signature hexagonal grille, sharp lines, and aerodynamic body make the Urus stand out from the crowd.
    • The interior of the Urus is no less impressive, with luxurious materials and cutting-edge technology that makes for an unforgettable driving experience.
    Performance:
    • The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.
    • This powerful engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, delivers breathtaking acceleration and handling that is unmatched by any other SUV.
    Technology:
    • The Lamborghini Urus is loaded with state-of-the-art technology that enhances the driving experience and provides unparalleled comfort and convenience.
    • The 12.3-inch touchscreen display, advanced infotainment system, and premium sound system provide an immersive driving experience.
    • In addition, the Urus also features advanced safety features such as lane departure warnings, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.
    Overall:
    • The Lamborghini Urus is a masterpiece of engineering and design that brings together style, performance, and technology in one stunning package.
    • Whether you are driving on the highway or tackling off-road terrain, the Urus is the ultimate SUV that is sure to turn heads and provide an unforgettable driving experience.
      Lamborghini Urus Expert Review

      There are few cars that can do it all. There are fewer still that can call themselves a Lamborghini Urus. And when an Urus decides to ditch the road and get real dirty, you know you're watching a super-expensive but super-duper exclusive Lamborghini Urus Performante ditching its carefully-crafted he...

      Lamborghini Urus News

      Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India with the newly launched Urus S super SUV
      Lamborghini Urus sold out for 2023, strong demand for new Revuelto from India
      15 Apr 2023
      Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus S will get a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine. The SUV comes with a top speed of 305 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.
      Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV launched: 5 things you should know
      15 Apr 2023
      The Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds and the top speed is rated at 305 kmph.
      Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV launched in India, priced at 4.18 crore
      13 Apr 2023
      The Lamborghini Urus S will replace the standard Urus but sits below the Urus Performante that went on sale earlier this year
      2023 Lamborghini Urus S India launch tomorrow: What to expect?
      12 Apr 2023
      Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus S will get a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine. The SUV comes with a top speed of 305 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.
      Urus S, Lamborghini’s new entry-level SUV to replace Urus, to launch in India
      17 Mar 2023

      Lamborghini Urus Videos

      Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
      Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
      9 Mar 2023
      Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
      Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
      26 Nov 2022
      Audi RSQ8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100 kmph sprint.
      Diwali special first drive review: Audi RS Q8
      14 Nov 2020
      Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
      Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
      15 Jun 2022
      Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
      Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
      8 Mar 2013

      Lamborghini Urus FAQs

      The Lamborghini Urus mileage is currently Not Available.
      Among all Lamborghini Urus models, the Twin-Turbo V8 has the most features. The Twin-Turbo V8 variant of the Lamborghini Urus is a good choice.
      Boot space (Dikki) capacity of Lamborghini Urus is 574 liters.
      Fuel tank capacity of Lamborghini Urus is 75 liters.
      The Lamborghini Urus starts at Rs. 3,10,00,000 on ex. showroom in Delhi. Urus prices start at Rs. 3,10,00,000 on the road in Delhi. Compare the two models to find the best vehicle for you.

